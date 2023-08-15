Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Pulls Out Of 2023 Asian Games In Hangzhou Due To THIS Reason

India wrestler Vinesh Phogat |

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat shocked the sporting fraternity on Tuesday by pulling out of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, due to injury.

Phogat injured her left knee during training on August 13 and will be "undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai", she informed on social media.

"A couple of days ago, I injured my knee in training. After doing the scans, doctors said surgery is the only option for me. I will be undergoing surgery on August 17 in Mumbai," she said.

"It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now.

"I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games,” Phogat added.

She will also miss the World Championships, the trial for which is scheduled to take place on Aug 25 & 26.

Phogat and Bajrang Punia had been exempted from the Asian Games trials which led to a huge controversy as young wrestlers called the decision unfair.

The IOA-appointed committee has decided not to give exemption to any wrestler for the Worlds trials. With Phogat ruled out, Bajrang is yet to confirm his participation in the World trials.

The World Championships, scheduled to commence on September 16, will serve as the first qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The dates for sending entries by names for the Worlds close on August 16 but United World Wrestling (UWW) has in principle accepted India's request to extend the deadline because of the uncertainty surrounding the WFI elections.

