WATCH: Indian Compound Archers Strike Gold Twice At World Cup Stage 4, Recurve Teams Claim Bronze

The Indian archers displayed remarkable prowess in the compound events, securing both the men's and women's team gold medals during the World Cup Stage 4. In an intense face-off, the fourth-seeded Indian men's compound team, composed of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar, triumphed over the second-seeded American trio, Kris Schaff, James Lutz, and Sawyer Sullivan, with a score of 236-232.

Fresh from their recent world championship victory in Berlin, the compound women's team consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur, navigated a nail-biting encounter against Mexico. The Indian team narrowly emerged victorious by a single point, after a tense match that showcased their skill and determination.

Impressive Medal Tally for India

With these victories, India's archers added to their impressive medal tally. The nation now boasts two gold medals and two bronze medals from the concluding World Cup of the season. The success story continues as Jyothi Surekha Vennam remains in contention for another medal in the individual section, scheduled later in the day.

Men's Compound Team Battle

The Indian men's compound team initially faced a one-point deficit in the first end, as their American counterparts scored a perfect round of 60. However, the Indian archers maintained their consistency by securing another 59 points, resulting in a tie at 118-118 after the Americans dropped two points. The deadlock persisted through the third end before the Indian team exhibited exceptional performance, scoring a flawless 60 in the final round. This display of skill allowed them to clinch victory by four points against their higher-ranked opponents.

In the semi-final clash, the men's compound team showcased their mettle by facing off against Korea. The closely contested match concluded with both teams tied at 235 points after the regulation ends. A tiebreaker followed, with both teams achieving perfect 30 scores. In this nerve-wracking situation, the Indian team secured victory by hitting closer to the center.

Women's Compound Team Drama

The Indian women's compound team, who secured the top position in the qualifiers, held a narrow lead of 118-117 at the halfway stage.

However, a dip in performance during the penultimate end led to a loss of three points. The Mexican team capitalized on this opportunity, taking a 176-175 lead with a 59-point round.

In a thrilling finale, the Indian team maintained their composure, shooting a near-perfect 59 with five 10s, including one X (closer to the center). This performance sealed their gold medal victory with a score of 234-233.

Recurve Teams Claim Bronze

In addition to the compound successes, India's archers also secured bronze medals in the recurve events. The recurve men's team, consisting of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, and Tushar Prabhakar Shelke, demonstrated resilience as they rallied from behind to defeat the Spanish trio of Pablo Acha, Yun Sanchez, and Andres Temino. The recurve women's team, comprising Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, and Simranjeet Kaur, replicated this achievement by clinching a bronze medal of their own. In a tense shoot-off, they emerged victorious against Mexico's Alejandra Valencia, Angela Ruiz, and Aida Roman, after the teams were deadlocked at 4-4.

