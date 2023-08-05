 'Proud moment': PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee Hail Indian Women's Team For Winning Gold At World Archery Championships
The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur on Friday created history by winning the gold medal in the World Archery Championships in Berlin

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian women's compound team for winning the country's first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championships, saying their hard work and dedication led to the outstanding outcome.

The Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur on Friday created history by winning the gold medal in the World Archery Championships in Berlin, beating Mexico in the final.

"A proud moment for India as our exceptional compound Women's Team brings home India's first-ever gold medal in the World Archery Championship held in Berlin. Congratulations to our champions," Prime Minister Modi said.

Their hard work and dedication have led to this outstanding outcome, he added.

The historic feat

The Indians won 235-229 against their top-seeded opponents in a one-sided final. The trio also opened India's medal account in the championships.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah & West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also showered praise on the Indian team for their historic triumph.

