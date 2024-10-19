 WATCH: Glenn Phillips' Jaw Drops As Rishabh Pant Hits 107m Six To Send Ball Out Of Chinnaswamy Stadium
After entering the 90s, Pant smashed a 107m six against Tim Southee in the 87th over to send the ball out of the park which made Glenn Phillips' jaw drop in Bengaluru.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant never seizes to amaze cricket fans with his batting, something which he did once again in Bengaluru on Saturday as he hit the ball out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the ongoing first Test against New Zealand.

After entering the 90s, Pant smashed a 107m six against Tim Southee in the 87th over to send the ball out of the park. The sound of the ball's connection with the bat was heard all around the stadium as the players and fans watched the new red cherry bid farewell to this Test match.

The shot was so pure that even the opposition players were left baffled by Pant's power.

Glenn Phillips's jaw almost dropped to the ground while Pant's batting partner KL Rahul had a wry smile on his face as he silently admired his teammate's shot.

IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Rishabh Pant Falls For 99 After Sarfaraz Khan's 150 As India Lead...
article-image

Pant moved on to 96 with that six, which was his fifth of the innings as India reached 426 for 4 in 87 overs to take a 70-run lead over New Zealand.

Pant and Sarfaraz Khan's 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket has put India in the driver's seat after they were bowled out for just 46 in the first innings on Day 2.

Sarfaraz slammed his maiden international century and brought up his 150 in the second session before getting out to Tim Southee in the 85th over. His knock was laced with 18 fours and 3 sixes which has brought India from the jaws of defeat to a position of dominance in this Test match.

