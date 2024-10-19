IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 Live: Sarfaraz Khan & Rishabh Pant Bat Aggressively As Team India Near Parity

Sarfaraz Khan. | (Image Credits: BCCI Twitter)

10:37 am: Pant has taken 16 runs off Ajaz Patel and India now trail only by 38.

10:35 am: Paul Reiffel gives Rishabh Pant lbw off Ajaz Patel's bowling, but the keeper-batter has reviewed immediately. But there's a big inside edge and the decision has been overturned.

10:20 am: First drinks break of day four and India are 294/3, trailing only by 62.

10:08 am: Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan bring up their 50-run stand. The pair take only 65 deliveries to get there.

9:55 am: And THERE IT IS!!! Maiden ton for Sarfaraz as he gets to the three-figure mark with a boundary off Tim Southee's bowling.

9:45 am: Rishabh Pant survives a massive run-out threat as New Zealand were unable to capitalise on the opportunity.

Team India will resume their dogged fight to save the contest in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After the opening day resulted in a washout due to persistent rains in the city, the next two days have been hugely moving days.

Matt Henry's five-wicket haul ensured that India had been consigned to their lowest Test total at home of 46 as five batters registered ducks. The Kiwis finished the day by being 134 ahead and added another 222 runs on day three to set the hosts a colossal task, giving themselves hope of a rare innings win on Indian soil.

Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma and co. lead a strong reply on day three as the captain played an explosive knock of 52. While Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Khan were looking fairly comfortable, the former's wicket late in the day made the momentum shift slightly towards New Zealand. However, with Sarfaraz at the crease and Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul still to come, India should fancy their chances of making the tourists bat again.