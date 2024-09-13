 WATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2

WATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2

Lando Norris was pushing hard to improve the time during the practice session. While driving he almost collided with Pierre Gasly, who didn’t move out of the way.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Lando Norris (left) Gives Pierre Gasly (right) the Middle Finger during the practice session | Image: X

The second free practice of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix witnessed heated moment between Mclaren driver Lando Norris and Alpine's Pierre Gasly. In a viral clip that has gone online Norris can be seen visiblky upset with Gasly after been denied a chance to improve the lap.

Norris was pushing hard to improve the time during the practice session. While driving he almost collided with Pierre Gasly, who didn’t move out of the way. The moment left Norris clearly frustrated and nearly ruined his practice session. In his anger, Norris was caught showing Gasly the middle finger.

Story of Azerbaijan Grand Prix after second free practice session

Following the conclusion of the session Norris finished 17th place with timing of 1:45:156, while Gasly finished in the 18th place with timing of 1:45:391

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Rejects Allegations Of Conflict Of Interests
Mumbai: SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Rejects Allegations Of Conflict Of Interests
Mumbai: 'Private Hospitals Flouting High Court Guidelines,' Alleges Global Vikas Trust
Mumbai: 'Private Hospitals Flouting High Court Guidelines,' Alleges Global Vikas Trust
Mumbai: Axis Bank Manager Files FIR Against Woman Employee Of Educational Trust For Alleged ₹85 Lakh Fraud Using Forged Cheques
Mumbai: Axis Bank Manager Files FIR Against Woman Employee Of Educational Trust For Alleged ₹85 Lakh Fraud Using Forged Cheques
WATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2
WATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2

Charles Leclerc from Ferrari set the fastest time in the second practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday. Despite facing some car issues, he managed to outpace Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen ended in the practice session in 6th spot with timing of 1:44:029 which was half a second slower than Leclerc.

After a first practice session filled with red flags, most drivers quickly got back on the track in the sunny and warm conditions to complete more laps. They tested different tires from Pirelli, including hard, medium, and soft.

Now, teams will analyze the data from these sessions to prepare for the third practice session (FP3) on Saturday. Qualifying will follow soon after.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan...

WATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan...

WWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video

WWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video

Mumbai City FC Make Dramatic Comeback To Draw Mohun Bagan 2-2 In ISL Opener

Mumbai City FC Make Dramatic Comeback To Draw Mohun Bagan 2-2 In ISL Opener

Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs

Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs

Portugal Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's Legendary Legacy With Stunning CR7 Euros Coin; See Pic

Portugal Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's Legendary Legacy With Stunning CR7 Euros Coin; See Pic