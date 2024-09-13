WATCH: Furious Lando Norris Gives Pierre Gasly the Middle Finger After Near Miss During Azerbaijan Grand Prix FP2

Lando Norris (left) Gives Pierre Gasly (right) the Middle Finger during the practice session | Image: X

The second free practice of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix witnessed heated moment between Mclaren driver Lando Norris and Alpine's Pierre Gasly. In a viral clip that has gone online Norris can be seen visiblky upset with Gasly after been denied a chance to improve the lap.

Norris was pushing hard to improve the time during the practice session. While driving he almost collided with Pierre Gasly, who didn’t move out of the way. The moment left Norris clearly frustrated and nearly ruined his practice session. In his anger, Norris was caught showing Gasly the middle finger.

Story of Azerbaijan Grand Prix after second free practice session

Following the conclusion of the session Norris finished 17th place with timing of 1:45:156, while Gasly finished in the 18th place with timing of 1:45:391

Charles Leclerc from Ferrari set the fastest time in the second practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday. Despite facing some car issues, he managed to outpace Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen ended in the practice session in 6th spot with timing of 1:44:029 which was half a second slower than Leclerc.

After a first practice session filled with red flags, most drivers quickly got back on the track in the sunny and warm conditions to complete more laps. They tested different tires from Pirelli, including hard, medium, and soft.

Now, teams will analyze the data from these sessions to prepare for the third practice session (FP3) on Saturday. Qualifying will follow soon after.