What Is Formula 1? Everything You Need To Know About The Racing Sport

Formula 1. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Formula 1 is arguably the highest standard of international racing when it comes to motorsport racing and is the most prestigious of all competitions in the sport. This category of racing is characterised by high adrenaline and taking make-or-break decisions in the blink of an eye as drivers push themselves to the absolute limit.

The term 'Formula' derives from the set of rules and guidelines the drivers must adhere to. The governing body of Formula 1 racing is Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile or the International Automobile Federation. The objective of the Formula 1 race is to determine who won the race as the driver crossing the finish line after going through a specific number of laps emerges victorious.

In fact, Formula 1 also extends to Formula 2, Formula 3, and Formula 4. F1 engines are reportedly more powerful than F2, containing 1000 horsepower as against 620hp. Formula 3 and 4 cars have even lesser powers

Formula 1 history:

Formula 1 racing emerged in Europe around 1920s or 1930s. 1946 was a landmark year for the sport as the FIA formulated racing rules, with the Formula One World Drivers’ championship seeing its inception in 1950. Every F1 team can have 4 drivers. A total of 42 nations have so far participated in Formula one races.

The term Grand Prix originated from French language, meaning grand prize. The minimum distance of any Grand Prix race must usually be 300 km or 190 miles, with the laps already prescribed by the stakeholders.

The upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix has a jaw-dropping 57 laps. Max Verstappen will start the event as the defending champion, having won it in Bahrain last year.

Mandatory safety gear for the drivers:

Helmets, Head and Neck Support are two out of three mandatory equipment for the drivers. The clothing of F1 drivers is NASA certified and protects them from any crash or other mishaps.