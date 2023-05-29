Watch: Female fan pushes police officer multiple times at Narendra Modi Stadium during IPL 2023 final

A female fan's ugly altercation with a police officer. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Amid the fans waiting for the IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans to start on Sunday, an ugly confrontation took place between a spectator and a police official at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident ugly as a woman spectator pushed away a male police officer thrice, with the bystanders watching it.

The incident happened in the stands at the iconic stadium as fans were visibly frustrated by the rain and waited for the marquee showdown to get underway. It's unclear what happened between the duo; however, the incident went viral over social media and drew polarizing reactions from the users.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IPL 2023 summit clash postponed to Monday:

Due to rain resuming and stopping consistently, the stakeholders have pushed the final to the reserve day (May 29th). The final cut-off time for the game on Sunday was 9:35 pm and the benchmark for a five-over contest was 12:06 am. While the intensity of the rain had reduced on Sunday, the ground was still wet enough for the match to begin.

In case the final gets washed out, the Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, will walk away with the crown, given they finished the table toppers after the group stage. The winner of IPL 2023 will also get a prize money of INR 20 crore. Meanwhile, the runners-up will receive INR 13 crore for their efforts.

The Titans have indeed been the dominating side among the two, finishing the group stage with ten wins in 14 games. However, the Super Kings will take heart from beating the defending champions in Qualifier 1 and having more experience of playing the final. It remains to be seen if MS Dhoni will win a record fifth title for the Super Kings.