CSK fans furious as TV screen at Narendra Modi Stadium says 'Runner Up Chennai Super Kings' ahead of IPL 2023 final

As Chennai Super Kings gear up to face defending champions Gujarat Titans in their own backyard in the IPL 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, fans were left aghast and confused as the large display screen at the largest cricket stadium in the world already declared Gujarat Titans as victors. A text graphic on the screen read "RUNNER UP CHENNAI SUPER KINGS".

Perhaps it was screen testing, or perhaps not? The nature of the display confused several fans, who took to Twitter to Tweet their speculations, concerns, and views.

One fan went to the extent of questioning the veracity of the result that was still to be decided.

"Is it fixed?" he asked.

Another asked fans to remain calm, saying it was only part of the screen testing procedure.

Nonetheless, the pre-match screen debacle/protocol created quite a stir among Netizens. Here are a few of their reactions.

On the cricketing front, big news came out from the Chennai Super Kings camp as veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement.

"2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No u turn," Rayudu tweeted just over an hour before the CSK vs GT final.

Rayudu's tweet was a joke on himself as he had previously announced his retirement from IPL last year as well while playing for CSK.

The 37-year-old had posted a tweet saying, "I am happy to announce that this will be by last IPL. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years.