WATCH: Fans Go Berserk As MS Dhoni Arrives In Chennai For Trailer Launch Of LGM

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name is enough to pull in crowds in thousands in any part of the country but when it comes to Chennai, Thala's fan-following knows no bounds.

After celebrating his 42nd birthday with his family and dogs in Ranchi on July 7, MS Dhoni landed in his second home city on Sunday night for the music and trailer launch of his maiden production venture.

Thousands of fans welcome Dhoni at the Chennai airport as he made his way out with wife Sakshi Singh Rawat and his entourage.

Fans screamed their lungs out as Dhoni walked out from the airport building to his waiting car while being showered with flowers along the way.

Chants of Dhoni, Dhoni reverberated throughout the airport terminal all thanks to legendary cricketer, who led Chennai Super Kings to victory for the fifth time in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

He equalled Rohit Sharma's record of lifting the IPL trophy five times as skipper with a single franchise. Rohit did it with Mumbai Indians before Dhoni emulated the feat in IPL 2023.

It remains to be seen if Dhoni returns to lead CSK in the IPL next year as he didn't confirm his future plans or whether he is considering retirement from the league or not.

Dhoni's debut as producer through LGM

Cricket legend M.S. Dhoni will debut as producer with the Tamil movie 'Let's Get Married', or 'LGM', and its first official teaser is out.

The fun-filled family entertainer directed by Ramesh Tamilmani also stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana in the lead roles along with Nadia and Yogi Babu. Viswajith is scoring the music and Pradeep Ragav will preside over the editor's table.

Harish Kalyan, who had earlier tied the knot with Narmada Udaykumar in October 2022, will be back on the screen with 'Let's Get Married'. The charming actor is set to impress fans with his back-to-back releases.

