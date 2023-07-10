On This Day In 2019: MS Dhoni Plays His Final International Innings

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
MS Dhoni walked out to bat in a two-day semi-final against New Zealand at 71-5.
Dhoni brought out his iconic uppercut six off Lockie Ferguson an over after Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed.
However, two balls later, Martin Guptill fired a throw from behind square to catch Dhoni short at the striker's end as India's hopes of victory got dashed.
MS Dhoni walks back to the pavilion dejected.
Dhoni finished 2019 World Cup with 273 runs in 9 matches averaging 45.50 with a strike rate of 87.78.
MS Dhoni's best of 56* came against the West Indies in Manchester as it proved vital in India's 125-run win.
MS Dhoni etched his World Cup legacy in 2011 as he smashed 91* in the final against Sri Lanka to steer India to their first title since 1983.
MS Dhoni was also the lone warrior in the 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia, making a fighting 65 as India fell 95 runs of Australia's target.
