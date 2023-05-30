Watch: CSK players feast on fafda-jalebi in dressing room as rain interrupts IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings players enjoying Indian snacks. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Chennai Super Kings players were seen enjoying some delicious snacks during the rain-interrupted break of the IPL 2023 final on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The likes of MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar were feasting on jalebi and fafda while waiting for the match to resume.

Following the first innings of the final when Gujarat Titans set the Super Kings 215 to win, the tourists played only three balls, with showers interrupting. Hence, the CSK dressing room decided to feast on the famous Indian snacks amid heavy rains in Ahmedabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Eventually, the Super Kings prevailed by five wickets as the contest came down to 171 needing off 15 overs. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad resumed after the break and rocketed to a 74-run opening stand in 6.3 overs. The likes of Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane also played crucial cameos; however, it was Ravindra Jadeja, who stayed till the end and finished off the game.

CSK captain hints at returning to IPL next year if his body allows:

Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni agrees it is the best time to retire from the game, but feels the fans' admiration isn't allowing him to walk away and wants to return for them in 2024. The 41-year-old said at the post-match presentation:

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them. It's the last part of my career. It started over here and the full house was chanting my name."

With CSK's fifth title win, they have also one the joint-most successful franchise alongside the Mumbai Indians.