WATCH: 'Cry Baby' Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked By Irish Fans After First Red Card For Portugal, Could Miss World Cup 2026 Opener

Ronaldo mocked Irish defender Nathan Collins, minutes before being sent off himself much to the delight of the Irish crowd. | Image Credits: X

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of controversy in Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Thursday. The former Manchester United star was sent off for elbowing defender Dara O’Shea in the second half. It was the first ever red card in his international career for Ronaldo, who walked off sarcastically applauding the referee's decision.

The Irish fans responded calling the Portugal legend a 'cry baby'. The hosts jeered and booed in jubilation as the 40-year-old made his way off the field, making the 'crying baby' gesture. Incidentally, the Real Madrid legend had made the same gesture towards Nathan Collins, five minutes before he was sent off.

Ronaldo will serve a mandatory one-game ban imposed for any red card when Portugal hosts Armenia on Sunday. He confronted Irish head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson while walking off the field.

Ronaldo spun round and swung his right elbow into O’Shea’s back. The referee had initially given a yellow, only for VAR to intervene and convert it into a red. The 40-year-old walked off the field being jeered and mocked by Ireland fans. He paused to stop and looked at the fans, applauded them and raised two thumbs up in an apparent sarcastic gesture.

Is Ronaldo banned?

Ronaldo will miss Portugal's final FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Armenia as he serves a suspension. It is a must-win clash for the Nations League holders, with 3 points guaranteeing a World Cup 2026 spot.

FIFA rules dictate its judges to impose a ban of “at least two matches for serious foul play.” The ban could be increased to at least three for "violent conduct “ including elbowing.

In that case, Ronaldo could miss the opening fixtures of Portugal's World Cup 2026 campaign, should they qualify. The 40-year-old cannot serve them in friendly games, with FIFA rules applying it to 'competitive matches'.