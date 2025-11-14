 WATCH: 'Cry Baby' Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked By Irish Fans After First Red Card For Portugal, Could Miss World Cup 2026 Opener
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: 'Cry Baby' Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked By Irish Fans After First Red Card For Portugal, Could Miss World Cup 2026 Opener

WATCH: 'Cry Baby' Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked By Irish Fans After First Red Card For Portugal, Could Miss World Cup 2026 Opener

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off for the first time in his Portugal career in his side's World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Ireland on Thursday. The Al Nassr star sarcastically applauded the Irish fans, who jeered and booed at him. Ronaldo faces the risk of missing Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener should the ban be extended.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Ronaldo mocked Irish defender Nathan Collins, minutes before being sent off himself much to the delight of the Irish crowd. | Image Credits: X

Cristiano Ronaldo was the centre of controversy in Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Thursday. The former Manchester United star was sent off for elbowing defender Dara O’Shea in the second half. It was the first ever red card in his international career for Ronaldo, who walked off sarcastically applauding the referee's decision.

The Irish fans responded calling the Portugal legend a 'cry baby'. The hosts jeered and booed in jubilation as the 40-year-old made his way off the field, making the 'crying baby' gesture. Incidentally, the Real Madrid legend had made the same gesture towards Nathan Collins, five minutes before he was sent off.

Ronaldo will serve a mandatory one-game ban imposed for any red card when Portugal hosts Armenia on Sunday. He confronted Irish head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson while walking off the field.

Ronaldo spun round and swung his right elbow into O’Shea’s back. The referee had initially given a yellow, only for VAR to intervene and convert it into a red. The 40-year-old walked off the field being jeered and mocked by Ireland fans. He paused to stop and looked at the fans, applauded them and raised two thumbs up in an apparent sarcastic gesture.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Haze-filled Morning, AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 226; Wadala Breathes Hazardous Air
Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Haze-filled Morning, AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 226; Wadala Breathes Hazardous Air
LG Electronics India Reports 27.3% Fall In Net Profit To ₹389.43 Crore, As Compared To ₹535.70 Crore In The Previous Year
LG Electronics India Reports 27.3% Fall In Net Profit To ₹389.43 Crore, As Compared To ₹535.70 Crore In The Previous Year
'Muslims & Dogs Shouldn't Enter The Premises': ISI Kolkata Denounces Communal Hate Graffiti Amid Red Fort Blast Aftermath
'Muslims & Dogs Shouldn't Enter The Premises': ISI Kolkata Denounces Communal Hate Graffiti Amid Red Fort Blast Aftermath
WATCH: 'Cry Baby' Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked By Irish Fans After First Red Card For Portugal, Could Miss World Cup 2026 Opener
WATCH: 'Cry Baby' Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked By Irish Fans After First Red Card For Portugal, Could Miss World Cup 2026 Opener
Read Also
Who Is Andrea Medina? Star Atletico Madrid Defender Hospitalised After Suffering Traumatic Brain...
article-image

Is Ronaldo banned?

Ronaldo will miss Portugal's final FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Armenia as he serves a suspension. It is a must-win clash for the Nations League holders, with 3 points guaranteeing a World Cup 2026 spot.

FIFA rules dictate its judges to impose a ban of “at least two matches for serious foul play.” The ban could be increased to at least three for "violent conduct “ including elbowing.

In that case, Ronaldo could miss the opening fixtures of Portugal's World Cup 2026 campaign, should they qualify. The 40-year-old cannot serve them in friendly games, with FIFA rules applying it to 'competitive matches'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 'Cry Baby' Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked By Irish Fans After First Red Card For Portugal, Could...

WATCH: 'Cry Baby' Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked By Irish Fans After First Red Card For Portugal, Could...

Ruturaj Gaikwad Guides India A To Thrilling 4 Wicket Win Over South Africa A

Ruturaj Gaikwad Guides India A To Thrilling 4 Wicket Win Over South Africa A

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Meets Pakistan & Sri Lanka Players In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs SL 2nd...

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Meets Pakistan & Sri Lanka Players In Rawalpindi Ahead Of PAK vs SL 2nd...

Sportvot x FPJ: Pune Jilha Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

Sportvot x FPJ: Pune Jilha Nivad Chachni Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Continues To Deliver Thrilling Action

Mumbai Horse Racing: 26 Days of High-Stakes Competition Lined up For Season

Mumbai Horse Racing: 26 Days of High-Stakes Competition Lined up For Season