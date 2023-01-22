Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo goes through the paces ahead of highly anticipated Al Nassr debut

After his highly anticipated debut on Saudi soil in the high scoring friendly between Saudi All Star XI and Paris Saint Germain, Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to make his debut for new club Al Nassr. Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr on 31st December 2022, had to wait a while for his maiden appearance in the league due to registration issues, as well as a two-match ban imposed by Football Association (FA) during his Manchester United stint. On the eve of their match against Ettifaq FC in the Saudi Pro League at the King Saud University Stadium, Al Nassr released a short video of the training session.

The video showed Ronaldo going through the paces as the team seemed in good spirits ahead of the highly awaited clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the week Ronaldo scored twice against Lionel Messi's PSG in the 4-5 defeat. He was named player of the match after the highly electrifying game in which Messi opened the score sheet.

The 37-year-old found the equaliser from the spot and celebrated in his trademark style. He then went on to score his second from a header that rebounded from the post but blasted the follow up into the back of the net.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)