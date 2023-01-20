Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG: GOATS Lionel Messi & Cristino Ronaldo play out 5-4 thriller in Riyadh, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 20, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday.
Ronaldo scored twice in his first game since signing for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr following his departure from Manchester United.
Messi, back with PSG after winning the World Cup with Argentina, got the first goal of the game before Ronaldo equalised for the Saudi select team
During a frantic end to the first half, PSG defender Juan Bernat was sent off
Marquinhos put the French champions 2-1 up after the first half
Neymar missed a penalty
Ronaldo scored his second of the evening after his header had rebounded off the post
Both Ronaldo and Messi were substituted after 60 minutes
Ramos put PSG 3-2 up as the second hald continued to offer goals
Jang Hyun-Soo equalised for the all stars to make 3-3
Kylian Mbappe then converted from the spot to give PSG the lead again
Substitute Hugo Ekitike scored again for PSG to make it 5-3
Anderson Talisca got a late consolation as the game finished 5-4
With Ronaldo having left European club football for Saudi, it's possibly the last time he will share a pitch with longtime rival Messi.