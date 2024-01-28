 Watch: Carl Hooper In Tears Of Joy After West Indies Win Historic The Gabba Test vs Against Australia
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Carl Hooper | Credits: Twitter

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper couldn't control his tears as he became emotional after witnessing Caribbean side pulling off historic Test win against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, January 28.

West Indies put an end to 21-year winless streak in a Test match against Australia with a thrilling 8-win against Pat Cummins-led side. After being bundled out for 193 in the second innings, the Caribbean side set a target of 216 for Australia. Shamar Joseph led the West Indies' bowling attack, picking seven wickets to secure his side a historic victory.

While West Indies camp erupted in joy, Carl Hooper couldn't contain his emotions after he witness Caribbean side scripting history on Sunday. In a viral video, Hooper can be seen in tears as he celebrated the momentous occasion for West Indies Cricket Team.

Interestingly, Carl Hooper was part of the West Indies that won the last Test match against Australia in Down Under in 1997. After 27 years, the winless streak of 15 Test matches in Australia came to an end with the second Test win at The Gabba.

With West Indies' win in the second Test against Australia, The two-match Test series ended in a draw. For the first time since 1999, the Test series between West Indies and Australia ended in a draw.

