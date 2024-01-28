 AUS vs WI: Brian Lara In Tears, Hugs Adam Gilchrist In Delight After West Indies Win Historic Brisbane Test; Watch
AUS vs WI: Brian Lara In Tears, Hugs Adam Gilchrist In Delight After West Indies Win Historic Brisbane Test; Watch

Brief scores: West Indies (311 & 193) beat Australia (289/9d & 207) by 8 runs in 2nd Test. Steve Smith (91*), Shamar Joseph (7/68).

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
West Indies ended a 27-year wait to register a Test victory in Australia as they won the second match by 8 runs to draw the 2-match series 1-1 in Brisbane on Sunday.

Led by Shamar Joseph's brilliant 7 for 68 in the final innings, the Windies bowled out the hosts for 207 to become the first team to win a day-night Test against Australia.

Only three teams have defeated Australia at the Gabba in the last 35 years with the West Indies winning two of them in 1988 and 2024.

Joseph fittingly finish off the match by removing the off-stump of Josh Hazlewood late on Day 4 to trigger massive celebrations in the West Indies camp.

The entire team ran after Joseph while former West Indies captain Brian Lara got emotional in the commentary box.

The cricket legend couldn't hold back his tears as Joseph got the final wicket. Co-commentator Adam Gilchrist gave Lara a big hug to join in the celebrations with the Windies great.

Steve Smith tried his best to take Australia over the line with his 91 not out but Joseph's brilliance got the better of them just before the finish line.

The 24-year-old right-arm pacer, who was working as a security officer in Berbice up until 2021, was adjudged Player of the Match for his 8 wickets in total.

He took a 7-for with a broken toe, which was crushed by a yorker from Mitchell Stars on Day 3 that forced him to retire hurt during West Indies' second innings.

And just like Lara, even Joseph was tearing up when he was called upon in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I wasn’t even going to come to the ground today. But thanks to the doctor, he did something to my toe. It was just our positivity, taking wickets after wickets.

"Tears are coming in my eyes but I already cried when I took the five-wicket haul. Just happy that we have won this Test we can celebrate and be happy," Joseph said after the match.

