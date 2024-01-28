 AUS vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies End 27-Year Wait To Stun Australia In Brisbane Thriller After Shamar Joseph Heroics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies End 27-Year Wait To Stun Australia In Brisbane Thriller After Shamar Joseph Heroics

AUS vs WI 2nd Test: West Indies End 27-Year Wait To Stun Australia In Brisbane Thriller After Shamar Joseph Heroics

Chasing 215 for victory, the hosts got bowled out for 207 in the final innings on Day 4 with Joseph taking 7 wickets.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
article-image

Fast bowler Shamir Joseph produced a performance for the ages to help the West Indies stun Australia in the second Test by 8 runs to draw the series 1-1 in Brisbane on Sunday.

Chasing 216 for victory, the hosts got bowled out for 207 in the final innings on Day 4 with Joseph, who broke his toe a day before, taking 7 wickets.

Steven Smith, who has struggled in the series ever since he took up the responsibility of opening for Australia, ended up on 91 not out while waging a lone battle for the hosts.

Joseph plays through pain to run through Aussies

It was a lion-hearted performance from the 24-year-old, who was in the hospital on Saturday after getting hit by a toe-crushing yorker from Mitchell Starc which forced him to retire hurt during West Indies' second innings.

Read Also
Mitchell Starc’s Toe-Crushing Yorker Forces Shamar Joseph To Retire Hurt; Watch
article-image

"I just want to shout out my teammates for their encouragement. I want to keep pushing through the pain for my team and the people of the Caribbean," Joseph said before he was adjudged Player of the Match for his 8 wickets in the Test.

"The doctor called me this morning and he asked he how I'm feeling and I said I was in a lot of pain. He told me to come to the ground and he believed I could do it. When I took my five-for it was tears of joy and happiness," he added.

WI win a Test in Australia after 27 years

With this victory, West Indies ended their 27-year wait to beat Australia in their own backyard in Test cricket. They last won a Test Down Under in 1997.

It is also Australia's third defeat at the Gabba in just over 35 years. It is also Australia's first loss in a day-night Test match.

Australia's last 3 defeats at the Gabba:

- 1988 Vs West Indies

- 2021 Vs India

- 2024 Vs West Indies

Brief scores: West Indies (311 & 193) beat Australia (289/9d & 207) by 8 runs in 2nd Test. Steve Smith (91*), Shamar Joseph (7/68).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Shamar Joseph? The Ex-Security Officer Who Stunned Australia With A Broken Toe In Brisbane

Who Is Shamar Joseph? The Ex-Security Officer Who Stunned Australia With A Broken Toe In Brisbane

AUS vs WI: Brian Lara In Tears, Hugs Adam Gilchrist In Delight After West Indies Win Historic...

AUS vs WI: Brian Lara In Tears, Hugs Adam Gilchrist In Delight After West Indies Win Historic...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Gets A Life On 186 After KL Rahul Drops A Simple Catch At Slip;...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Gets A Life On 186 After KL Rahul Drops A Simple Catch At Slip;...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Rattled After Jasprit Bumrah 'Shoulder-Bumps' Him While Taking...

IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope Rattled After Jasprit Bumrah 'Shoulder-Bumps' Him While Taking...

Hockey5s Women's World Cup: India Suffer 2-7 Defeat To Netherlands In Final

Hockey5s Women's World Cup: India Suffer 2-7 Defeat To Netherlands In Final