Mitchell Starc’s Toe-Crushing Yorker Forces Shamar Joseph To Retire Hurt; Watch

Mitchell Starc's yorker injures Shamar Joseph's toe. | (Credits: Twitter)

West Indies rookie pace bowler Shamar Joseph copped a painful blow on his toe as Mitchell Starc's searing yorker hit him flush on day 3 of the 2nd Test against Australia in Brisbane. The support staff from the visiting camp had to arrive on the pitch to help Joseph off the field as he was unable to walk.

The incident occurred in the 73rd over of the innings as Joseph was on strike and Starc was steaming in to take West Indies' final wicket. He sent in a searing yorker that hit the left-hander on the toe and the umpire gave him out after the 33-year-old appealed. It later emerged that Starc had overstepped, but Joseph wasn't unable to continue and was retired hurt, leaving Australia to chase 216 for victory.

Shamar Joseph has to retire hurt after this toe-crusher from Mitch Starc!



Australia need 216 to win #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/3gAucaEfwg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2024

Joseph also earn applause from the crowd in Brisbane as he was walking off the field.

Steve Smith keeps Australia afloat in the fourth-innings run-chase:

Despite being a bowler short in Joseph, West Indies struck twice and managed to keep a lid on the run-scoring under the lights. Alzarri Joseph removed Usman Khawaja, while Justin Greaves got the better of Marnus Labuschagne.

At the other end, Steve Smith survived a few close shaves, but looked comfortable for the most part. However, Cameron Green has struggled a touch and will be hoping to find his footing on day 4, with Australia needing another 156 runs.