 'He Will Find A Way To Score Big Hundreds': Alex Carey Backs Steve Smith Amid Struggles As Opener In AUS vs WI Tests
Following his poor returns in his new role as an opener, there were questions where Steve Smith is fit to play at top as he batted mostly at No.4 throughout his Test career thus far.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 08:51 AM IST
Steve Smith | Credits: Twitter

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has thrown his weight behind his teammate Steve Smith to come up with goods after failing to fill in his new role as an opener in the ongoing Test series against West Indies.

After assuming as Test Opener for Australia in first Test against West Indies, Smith scored just 12 runs in the first innings and remained unbeaten at 11 as the hosts had to chase only 26 runs to take 1-0 series lead. In the ongoing second Test, former Australia captain was dismissed by Kemar Roach for 6 in the first over in Brisbane.

Speaking after Day 2 play of the second Test, Alex Carey said that Steve Smith will produce a big score in the second innings of Australia batting. He added that the right-handed batter will look to score big hundreds as an opener, being the best batsman in the world.

"He has been dismissed twice as an opener now, and he is going to be dismissed a lot more as an opener. He is one of the best batters in the world, and he will find a way to score big hundreds." Carey said as quoted by Perth Now

"He has done it in really difficult situations before. A big innings is coming up, and, hopefully, it is in the second innings." he added.

Steve Smith himself expressed his willingness to fill in shoes left by David Warner, who retired from Test Cricket following Australia clean sweep in three-match Test series against Pakistan this month. It remains to be seen whether former Australia captain will be adapt to new role after his failure at the top.

