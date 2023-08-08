WATCH: Babar Azam Asks Reporter To Hurry Up As He Wishes To Offer Prayers

Babar Azam. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is arguably one of the most strong-headed cricketers today. The right-handed batter's dedication has prompted him to become one of the best batters of this generation and amongst the most prolific run-getters across formats. The dedication to his religious beliefs was also on display after Tuesday's Lanka Premier League (LPL) fixture.

Babar sizzled for the Colombo Strikers against Galle Titans in the 10th game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023. Set a daunting 189 to win, the 28-year-old clobbered 104 off 59 deliveries as the Strikers secured a confident seven-wicket win in 19.5 overs. He also received the Player of the Match award, smashing 8 fours and 5 sixes in his knock.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Babar could be seen asking the reporter to hurry up with his questions, given he had prayers to offer.

Babar Azam to lead Pakistan in the Asia Cup and World Cup:

Meanwhile, the Lahore-born batter has a critical few months ahead, with the 2023 Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup looming. Babar led the Men in Green to the finals of the Asia Cup last year, but stumbled to Sri Lanka by 23 runs and will hope to go one step ahead this year.

As the number-one ranked ODI batter, Babar will be under pressure in the World Cup, which will take place in India. All eyes will be on how the 28-year-old especially handles the pressure of an India-Pakistan game. Pakistan won their only 50-over World Cup in 1992 under Imran Khan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)