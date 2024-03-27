Watch: Australian Podcasters Make Fun Of Fans And Indian Media's Reaction To MS Dhoni's Viral Catch vs GT In IPL 2024

Famous Australian podcasters Ian Higgins and Sam Perry, who host a podcast called 'The Grade Cricketer', were left in splits on Tuesday as they went through some of the headlines given by the Indian media after MS Dhoni took a diving catch in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai came alive in the 8th over of GT's run chase when batter Vijay Shankar edged a delivery from Darryl Mitchell.

The ball flew towards Dhoni's right but the 42-year-old wicketkeeper proved that he was still quick enough to dive across and take a one-handed catch which triggered a deafening roar at the venue.

Fans on social media went berserk as videos of Dhoni's catch went viral on every platform.

Indian cricketing fraternity and media go ga-ga over Dhoni's catch

The Indian media, including The Free Press Journal, published stories describing the catch which was one of the major highlights of the match won by CSK on Tuesday night.

But Higgins and Perry couldn't understand the Indian emotions and just laughed out loud after reading some of the sensational headlines given by the media to describe Dhoni's fielding effort.

They even posted a video of their honest reactions to the headlines on their podcast channel and social media handles.

"MS Dhoni takes a good catch. Let’s see what the media are saying…" the Grade Cricketer captioned the post on X.

CSK on a winning run

CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, defeated Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans by 63 runs at Chepauk to register their second successive win of IPL 2024. CSK tops the table with 4 points from 2 T20s while GT have one victory from 2 games so far.

Both CSK and GT will next take the field on March 31 with Gill's team facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad during the day and Gaikwad's side taking on Delhi Capitals in Vizag in the evening.