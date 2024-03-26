 VIDEO: MS Dhoni Flies To His Right To Take Stunning Catch, Chepauk Comes Alive During CSK vs GT
Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni set Chepauk on fire on Tuesday when he took a stunning catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar during Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The dismissal took place in the 8th over when Shankar edged a delivery from Daryl Mitchell outside off-stump, the ball went quickly towards Dhoni's right but the 42-year-old defied age and leapt to catch the ball with both hands.

The 33-plus thousand fans inside the stadium set aloud one of the loudest roars ever heard in IPL history.

