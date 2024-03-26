VIDEO: MS Dhoni Flies To His Right To Take Stunning Catch, Chepauk Comes Alive During CSK vs GT

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni set Chepauk on fire on Tuesday when he took a stunning catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar during Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The dismissal took place in the 8th over when Shankar edged a delivery from Daryl Mitchell outside off-stump, the ball went quickly towards Dhoni's right but the 42-year-old defied age and leapt to catch the ball with both hands.

The 33-plus thousand fans inside the stadium set aloud one of the loudest roars ever heard in IPL history.