Watch: Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights In Case You Missed The Live Action From Sydney

Australia completed a clean sweep of the series against Pakistan, securing a 3-0 victory with an effortless chase of 130 runs and 8 wickets to spare in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

David Warner, in his farewell match, played a pivotal role by scoring a quick half-century after the early loss of Usman Khawaja in the opening over of the innings.

On the third day, Pakistan found themselves in a vulnerable position with a lead of only 81 runs, losing wickets in quick succession. Australia wasted no time capitalising on the situation.

While Muhammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal displayed some impressive shots, their efforts were short-lived. Nathan Lyon dismissed Rizwan for 28 in the 40th over, and Cummins accounted for Jamal in the next over, contrasting his first-innings heroics.

In the following over, Lyon secured his third wicket, limiting Pakistan to a target of 130 runs for Australia to win the Test.

Warner's Farewell Flourish

Despite the early setback of losing Usman Khawaja without scoring in the chase, Australia showed resilience.

Marnus Labuschagne led the counterattack, playing shots all around the ground. The retiring Warner reached his half-century in just 56 deliveries. By the lunch break, the home side had reduced the target to a mere 40 runs.

However, with only 11 runs needed, Sajid Khan struck for the second time, preventing Warner from hitting the winning runs and breaking the 119-run partnership. Labuschagne and Steve Smith each contributed with a boundary to secure the series sweep after Warner's dismissal.