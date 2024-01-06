AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner Gets Fitting Farewell As Australia Sweep Series

David Warner helped Australia seal a series sweep. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australia sealed a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan as they completed an easy run-chase of 130 with 8 wickets to spare in the 3rd and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Retiring David Warner headlined the home side's win by hitting a brisk half-century after Australia lost Usman Khawaja in the first over of the innings.

With Pakistan only 81 ahead after losing wickets in clumps in the final hour of day 3, Australia got into business straightaway. Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal played some outstanding shots, but it was short lived as Nathan Lyon got rid of the former for 28 in the 40th over. An over later, Jamal perished to Cummins, contrary to his heroics in the first innings.

Aamir tried to up the ante but he found the fielder! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/nLKEZHets4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2024

Lyon ended things in the very next over, taking his 3rd wicket, setting Australia 130 to win the Test.

David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne refuse to let Pakistan bowlers settle:

Despite losing Usman Khawaja in the very first over of the chase without scoring, Australia didn't go in their shell as Marnus Labuschagne led the counterattack by playing shots all over the wicket. The retiring Warner also raised his half-century off only 56 deliveries. By lunch, the home side had whittled down the target to only 40.

However, with only 11 needed, Sajid Khan struck for only the 2nd time, denying Warner the chance to hit the winning runs and broke the 119-run stand. Labuschagne and Steve Smith hit one boundary each following Warner's dismissal to sweep the series.