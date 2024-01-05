AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: 'Load Off My Shoulders', David Warner Reunited With His Lost Baggy Green

David Warner. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner was reunited with his Baggy Green cap on Friday after being allegedly stolen during transit ahead of the 3rd and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The 37-year-old's backpack was found inside his hotel room with all his requisite contents inside it.

The New South Welshman triggered a widespread search for one of his most prized possessions in the sport. He posted an emotional message on his social media handle, claiming that the cap is quite sentimental to him and needs to have it back. Warner's father also expressed outrage, while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese went on to stress the need to return the cap to who it belonged.

Warner admitted that it's a massive load off his shoulders and thanked everyone involved in scavenging for the cap. The left-handed batter said, as quoted by Perth Now.

"It's a load off my shoulders going into the last couple of days. Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I'll cherish this for the rest of my life. I'm very grateful to all those involved in locating it, the Qantas team, the freight company, the hotel and our own team management. I really appreciate it so thank you all."