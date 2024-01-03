 Viral Video: Retiring David Warner Touches Phil Hughes’s Plaque Before Coming Out To Bat At SCG
Warner received a guard of honour from Pakistan team while walking out to bat in the farewell match of his Test career in front of home crowd at Sydney.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
David Warner touching the plaque of Phil Hughes at SCG | Credits: Instagram/Fox Sports

Veteran Australian opener David Warner had an emotional moment as he walked out to bat in his final match in whites in the third Test against Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, January 3.

Warner received a guard of honour from Pakistan team while walking out to bat in the farewell match of his Test career in front of home crowd at Sydney. He received a big applause from Sydney crowd as well as Pakistan players, honouring his legacy in Test Cricket.

Before Warner walked out to bat in his final Test, the southpaw touched the plaque of his late teammate and friend Phil Hughes. Hughes passed away in November 2014 after the ball was stuck on his head during the Sheffield Shield match.

Earlier, David Warner walked out with his three young daughters for the national anthem and received warm reception from the crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground.

