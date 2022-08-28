e-Paper Get App

Watch: Andre Russell smashes 6 sixes in a row for Trinbago Knight Riders in 6IXTY tournament

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 12:05 PM IST
West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell | Twitter/@TKRiders

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell smashed sixes in a row against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the inaugural 6IXTY tournament on Saturday. The Trinbago Knight Riders batter hit 72 runs in mere 24 balls to guide his team to 155/55 in the allotted 10 overs.

The Opposition also aggressively tried to chase down the target but could not touch the finish line as they lost the match by just 3 runs.

Russell's blitzkrieg included 8 sixes and 5 fours.

Andre Russell has been courting controversy for skipping national duties and playing leagues. The all-rounder has not played for West Indies since the T20 World Cup in November 2021.

He had said that he still wants to play international cricket for West Indies and wishes to clinch at least one more World Cup with the side.

Earlier this month, in response to head coach Phil Simmons' comments that he should not be "begging" players to play for West Indies, Russell wrote, "I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet," in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Russell is also playing for the Manchester Originals in the Hundred.

'Loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup hurt us': Rohit Sharma on facing arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022,...
