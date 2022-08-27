e-Paper Get App

'Loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup hurt us': Rohit Sharma on facing arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022, watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

India captain Rohit Sharma dwelt on the team's loss to Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup and said the focus now is to correct what the side did wrong when they face arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022.

India face Pakistan in the opening encounter of the continental event on Sunday, August 28.

The Men In Blue suffered a 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the group stage of the tournament.

"We have talked about the loss and what will look to correct what we did wrong that night. This is a fresh start for the team and this is a fresh challenge for us," Rohit said during the post-match press conference on Saturday, August 27.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma promises fan signed jersey after final, watch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSports'Loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup hurt us': Rohit Sharma on facing arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022, watch

RECENT STORIES

Over 13,000 schools write to PM Modi accusing Karnataka govt of corruption

Over 13,000 schools write to PM Modi accusing Karnataka govt of corruption

Navi Mumbai: Sharan Sankul Charitable Society organizes 'Shravan Sandhya'

Navi Mumbai: Sharan Sankul Charitable Society organizes 'Shravan Sandhya'

Narendra Modi govt took all efforts to strengthen probe agencies: Amit Shah

Narendra Modi govt took all efforts to strengthen probe agencies: Amit Shah

'Loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup hurt us': Rohit Sharma on facing arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022,...

'Loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup hurt us': Rohit Sharma on facing arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022,...

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon

Mumbai update: City civic body to construct four-lane flyover connecting Andheri, Goregaon