'Loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup hurt us': Rohit Sharma on facing arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022, watch

India captain Rohit Sharma dwelt on the team's loss to Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup and said the focus now is to correct what the side did wrong when they face arch-rivals in Asia Cup 2022.

India face Pakistan in the opening encounter of the continental event on Sunday, August 28.

The Men In Blue suffered a 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the group stage of the tournament.

"We have talked about the loss and what will look to correct what we did wrong that night. This is a fresh start for the team and this is a fresh challenge for us," Rohit said during the post-match press conference on Saturday, August 27.

