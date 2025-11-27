'Wapas Se Yeh Mauka...': Deepti Sharma Promises Trophy Hunt After Rejoining UP Warriorz For ₹3.2 Crore Ahead Of WPL 2026; Video

Image: Star Sports/X

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma expressed her joy and determination after securing a return to the UP Warriorz squad for the WPL 2026 season. Speaking shortly after the auction, she said, “Wapas se yeh mauka mila hai aur UP se hi belong karti hu. Jitne bhi fans hai unke liye trophy jitna chahti hu,” a statement that reflected both her pride and her hunger for success. Her words resonated deeply with fans, especially as she has always been closely connected with Uttar Pradesh.

Deepti, who was crowned Player of the Tournament in the 2025 Women’s World Cup, has been one of India’s most reliable performers in recent years. The star all-rounder captained and represented UP Warriorz in all three previous WPL seasons but was unexpectedly released ahead of the 2026 mega auction. That decision created significant anticipation about her future, making her appearance early in the auction order even more impactful.

As the third player to go under the hammer on Thursday, Deepti attracted immediate attention. Delhi Capitals opened the bidding at ₹50 lakh and steadily pushed the amount upward, reaching ₹3.2 crore without intervention from any other franchise. Just when it seemed like Delhi would secure her services, UP Warriorz exercised their Right to Match (RTM) option, bringing Deepti back to the franchise where she built her WPL legacy.

Her return has generated immense excitement among supporters, many of whom see her as the emotional and competitive backbone of the team. With renewed motivation, a World Cup-winning performance behind her, and a fan base eager to see UP Warriorz lift their maiden trophy, Deepti Sharma steps into the 2026 season with confidence, responsibility, and a clear mission to deliver.