Wanindu Hasaranga Steps Down As Sri Lanka's Captain Ahead Of T20I Series Against India

Wanindu Hasaranga | Credits: Twitter

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has suffered a jolt as spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga has stepped down as the captain. The 26-year-old captained the side in 10 matches, but has likely relinquished the role in the wake of Sri Lanka's group-stage exit from the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in USA and West Indies.

The news comes ahead of Sri Lanka's white-ball series against India, scheduled to begin on July 26th. The two sides will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The 2014 World T20 champions' only win in this year's World Cup came against the Netherlands, but it was after losing to Bangladesh and South Africa, followed by a washed-out fixture against Nepal. Hence, they failed to progress to the semi-finals.

National Men’s T20I Captain Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to resign from the captaincy.



READ: https://t.co/WKYh6oLUhk #SriLankaCricket #SLC — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 11, 2024

In his resignation letter, as quoted by ICC, Hasaranga stated:

"Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always."

Gautam Gambhir to begin his coaching stint from Sri Lanka tour:

The visiting Indian side has also witnessed a change in guard as far as their coaching staff is concerned. With Rahul Dravid departing after T20 World Cup 2024, the BCCI has appointed Gautam Gambhir as the coach.

Chris Silverwood also resigned as the coach of Sri Lanka after the multi-nation tournament, with Sanath Jayasuriya appointed in the interim role.