 'False, Fabricated, And Baseless': SLC Quashes Allegations Of Sri Lanka Holding Drinking Party In Hotel, Demands Rectification From Weekend Newspaper
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'False, Fabricated, And Baseless': SLC Quashes Allegations Of Sri Lanka Holding Drinking Party In Hotel, Demands Rectification From Weekend Newspaper

'False, Fabricated, And Baseless': SLC Quashes Allegations Of Sri Lanka Holding Drinking Party In Hotel, Demands Rectification From Weekend Newspaper

Sri Lanka crashed out of T20 World Cup 2024 without making it past the group stage.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has strongly denied reports of the men's team holding a drinking party before the T20 World Cup 2024 match against South Africa in New York. SLC has released a statement calling it 'false, fabricated, and baseless' and demanded a rectification from weekend newspaper, which published an article on July 7th.

Read Also
‘Batted & Bowled Well In Last 2 LPL Seasons’: Angelo Mathews Slams Former SLC Selection...
article-image

The 2014 World T20 champions began their campaign against South Africa in New York and suffered a crushing defeat. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 in 19.1 overs after Anrich Nortje fiery show with the ball. While the Proteas faced some difficulty in chasing the target, they did so with 22 balls and 6 wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, SLC's statement said:

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to issue the following clarification regarding an inaccurate article titled “Drinking Party Inside Team Hotel Before South Africa Match?” published in a weekend newspaper on July 7th and subsequently circulated on social media. SLC categorically and strongly refutes the contents of the article and confirms that no such incidents, as described, have occurred. Therefore, SLC states unequivocally that the news report is entirely false, fabricated, and baseless.

The statement continued by claiming that such 'baseless' reports damages their reputation, adding:

"We vehemently believe that such false reporting unfairly damages the reputation of Sri Lanka Cricket, its officials, and the players. In light of the said false allegations, Sri Lanka Cricket has requested that the respective newspaper publish a ‘Right of Reply’ to address and rectify the damage caused to Sri Lanka Cricket."

Sri Lanka to face India in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are gearing up for a series of 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, beginning on July 27th.

With Sri Lanka facing a group-stage exit, head coach Chris Silverwood assigned. Hence, the board has appointed ex-opener Sanath Jayasuriya on an interim basis and will remain with the team till September 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Dravid Approached By KKR To Join As Mentor After Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Move To Team India:...

Rahul Dravid Approached By KKR To Join As Mentor After Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Move To Team India:...

'Special Honour For Me': Jasprit Bumrah Crowned ICC Player Of The Month For June 2024

'Special Honour For Me': Jasprit Bumrah Crowned ICC Player Of The Month For June 2024

FIR Against Virat Kohli-Owned One8 Commune In Bengaluru For Allegedly Playing Loud Music, Being Open...

FIR Against Virat Kohli-Owned One8 Commune In Bengaluru For Allegedly Playing Loud Music, Being Open...

'False, Fabricated, And Baseless': SLC Quashes Allegations Of Sri Lanka Holding Drinking Party In...

'False, Fabricated, And Baseless': SLC Quashes Allegations Of Sri Lanka Holding Drinking Party In...

Photos: Team India Enjoys Wildlife Tour In Zimbabwe Amid Their T20I Series

Photos: Team India Enjoys Wildlife Tour In Zimbabwe Amid Their T20I Series