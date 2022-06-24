'Waiting for power to be switched on': Australian pacer Pat Cummins shares experience of dinner outing with teammates in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Pat Cummins with his Australian teammates | Pic: Instagram

Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins has given an insight into the acute power crisis in Sri Lanka, posting an image of him with fellow cricketers at a restaurant waiting for electricity to be restored in Colombo.

The selfie shows three other cricketers, pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey sitting in candle light as they wait for the power to be restored.

Australia are in the middle of a multi-format series against Sri Lanka, having won the three-match T20I series 2-1 but losing the ODI series 1-3.

Sri Lanka are in the midst of an economic crisis that has resulted in massive power cuts across the island nation due to fuel shortage.

"Sitting in the restaurant earlier this week, waiting for the town power to be switched on so dinner can start," tweeted Cummins.

"Sri Lanka is going through a tough time at the moment, but the people have been amazing to us and we are grateful to be here. Ready for Game 5 #srilanka," he added.

Cummins was part of the playing XI in the fourth One-day International, which the Aaron Finch-led side lost at the R. Premadasa Stadium by four runs to lose the five-match series 3-1. The fifth ODI is currently underway at the same venue.

Cummins had figures of 2/37 in nine overs and also contributed 35 with the bat.

Cummins will lead the side in the two-Test series beginning at Galle on June 29.