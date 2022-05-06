Winner Winner Pav Bhaji Dinner: Pat Cummins' relishes over Mumbai street food

When it comes to Mumbai the first thing that comes to everyone's mind is pav bhaji and vada pav. They are so mouth watering and delicious that even Pat Cummins became a pav bhaji fan.

Pat Cummins, an Australian national cricketer, is currently in India playing for the TATA IPL 2022. He recently posted a mouthwatering photo of pav bhaji after seeking advice from Mumbaikars on what he should eat for dinner. Previously, he quizzed Twitterati for suggestions regarding Mumbai food. Reacting to Cummins' tweet, people flooded him with suggestions, including pav bhaji, missal pav, and other delicious Mumbai delicacies.

Pat Cummins was amazed and delighted after trying Pav Bhaji. He said that he had never tried the dish even after coming to India for so many years.

To my followers in Mumbai, what local dish should I try for dinner whilst I’m here?? — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Going to put the order through in 10 mins — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Think this may be the winner https://t.co/FC7H6pUUVC — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Wow, I’ve been coming to India for 11 years how had I never tried it before!?! Delicious https://t.co/QlIDc0ik4r — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) May 5, 2022

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 05:17 PM IST