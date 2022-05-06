e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Winner Winner Pav Bhaji Dinner: Pat Cummins' relishes over Mumbai street food

Winner Winner Pav Bhaji Dinner: Pat Cummins' relishes over Mumbai street food

Yesterday night Pat Cummins tried pav bhaji for the first time in India with the help of his social media followers and quite liked it as per his tweet on twitter.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

Advertisement

When it comes to Mumbai the first thing that comes to everyone's mind is pav bhaji and vada pav. They are so mouth watering and delicious that even Pat Cummins became a pav bhaji fan.

Pat Cummins, an Australian national cricketer, is currently in India playing for the TATA IPL 2022. He recently posted a mouthwatering photo of pav bhaji after seeking advice from Mumbaikars on what he should eat for dinner. Previously, he quizzed Twitterati for suggestions regarding Mumbai food. Reacting to Cummins' tweet, people flooded him with suggestions, including pav bhaji, missal pav, and other delicious Mumbai delicacies.

Pat Cummins was amazed and delighted after trying Pav Bhaji. He said that he had never tried the dish even after coming to India for so many years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 05:17 PM IST