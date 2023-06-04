'Virat loves to bat against the Australians': Greg Chappell expects former Indian captain to go big in WTC final

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Team India coach Greg Chappell has warned his countrymen of Virat Kohli's threat ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting next week. Chappell believes the right-hander loves to bat against Australia and will fancy his chances of scoring well at The Oval.

Kohli will arguably be one of the key players for India in the upcoming WTC final as they aim to capture it after failing to win it in the summit clash two years. The right-handed batter is coming off from a sensational IPL edition, having mustered consecutive centuries alongside 639 runs, averaging over 50.

Meanwhile, Chappell highlighted how the likes James Anderson and co. troubled Kohli in England in 2014. Nevertheless, the 74-year-old doubts the Australian seamers can ask those uncomfortable questions to the star batter.

"Virat Kohli was asked a lot of questions in England in 2014 and 2021 by Anderson, Broad and the rest of the English bowlers. They bowled some excellent lines and lengths to him in conditions that suited them. They knew he is the best and lifted themselves up when bowling to him. To think or say that the Australians will be able to do the same from ball one is not correct. The English know their own conditions better than anyone else in the world. Virat loves to bat against the Australians. We have seen that in Australia," he said on the show 'Backstage with Boria Majumdar'.

Greg Chappell expects the bounce at The Oval to assist Virat Kohli:

Chappell further stated that the conditions at the Kennington Oval is the closest to how it is in Australia. Keepind in mind Kohli's record in Australia, the South Australian has earmarked the former Indian captain to go big in the marquee fixture.

"He loves a contest and is never one to back off from one. The Oval from all of my experience is going to have bounce and it will suit Virat. You have said to me that the weather has stayed dry so far. If the weather continues to stay dry the Oval is as close to an Australian wicket in England as you will ever get. And that will suit Virat. I think if he is mentally switched on like I have said to you earlier in the conversation, he will get runs for India. He is a very good player and someone who can make a telling difference."

The most recent Test between India and Australia saw Kohli score 186, his first hundred in the format since November 2019.