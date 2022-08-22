'Virat in making': Netizens laud Shubman Gill as India batsman slams maiden ODI ton against Zimbabwe in 3rd ODI

Subhman Gill |

Fans hailed Shubman Gill as the rising star slammed his maiden ODI century in India colours during the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare on Monday, August 22.

Gill reached his ton in mere 82 deliveries. His knock included 12 boundaries.

Here are a few reactions

