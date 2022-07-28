Watch Video: Classy Shubman Gill rips WI bowling apart en route his 98* in 3rd ODI, India sweep series 3-0

India opener Shubhman Gill | Pic: BCCI

Shubman Gill was unlucky to miss out on a maiden century but India rode on his sublime 98 to outclass West Indies by 119 runs and complete a 3-0 rout in the ODI series here.

In a rain-affected final ODI, India scored 225 for 3 in 36 overs, courtesy Gill's career-best knock and another half-century from skipper Shikhar Dhawan (58 off 74 balls).

The revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one and Mohammed Siraj's (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as West Indies could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/38 in 6 overs) and seamer Shardul Thakur (2/17 in 5 overs) also performed their role admirably on a slowish surface as Brandon King (42 off 37 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (42 off 32 balls)'s counter-attacking resistance was never going to be good enough.

While all the three ODIs were played at the same venue, Dhawan and his men deserve full credit for making most of the opportunities, showing good game awareness in crunch situations throughout the series.