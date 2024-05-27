Viral Video: Shreyas Iyer Recreates Lionel Messi's Trophy Celebration With Teammates After KKR Win IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer's trophy celebration reminded everyone of Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup moment on Sunday night.

Iyer lifted his maiden IPL trophy while leading KKR after they crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the final played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Iyer, who was handed the trophy by BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah, celebrated the moment like Messi did with his World Cup-winning Argentina team in Qatar.

Iyer went over to his KKR teammates and lifted the trophy before giving it to Rinku Singh.

After the official presentation ceremony, the KKR players and support staff took to the field to celebrate their win with the trophy along with the franchise co-owners Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.

SRK suggested everyone to blow a flying kiss to the camera to recreate KKR seamer Harshit Rana's celebration which landed him in trouble earlier this season when he was fined for doing the same to SRH batter Mayank Agarwal in the league stage.

The players and owners also took a lap of honour around the Chepauk stadium to thank their fans for waiting late in the night for the celebrations.

KKR bowled out SRH for 113 thanks to brilliant bowling spells from Andre Russell (3/19), Mitchell Starc (2/14) and Rana (2/24).

They then rode on Venkatesh Iyer (52*) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's (39) 91-run partnership for the second wicket to gun down the target in just 10.3 overs for the loss of just 2 wickets.