Video: Entire KKR Franchise Signs Off With Harshit Rana’s Infamous ‘Flying Kiss’ Celebration On SRK’s Idea After IPL 2024 Triumph

SRK and entire KKR franchise did Harshit Raha's infamous flying kiss celebration | Credits: Twitter

The entire Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise signed off IPL 2024 with Harshit Rana's infamous 'flying kiss' celebration after winning the Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third IPL trophy with a eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ultimate title clash. With a target of mere 114, KKR chased it down in 10.3 overs. Venkatesh Iyer led the batting with an unbeaten match-winning knock of 52 off 26 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 200.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz contributed with an innings of 39 off 32 balls in KKR's run-chase. KKR bowlers, including Andre Russell (3/19), Mitchell Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) ripped through SRH's batting line-up to bundle them out for 113, the lowest total in the history of IPL final.

The celebrations in Kolkata Knight Riders' camp were high as they finally get hold of the coveted 10 long years. The last time KKR won the elusive IPL title was in the 2014, defeating Punjab Kings.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders players and management did a unique celebration in order to sign off the IPL season. When the entire KKR franchise gathered to click for a picture with the IPL trophy, co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan asked the team to pose with Harshit Rana's flying kiss celebration. The video of the same went viral on social media.

#ShahRukhKhan asked entire team to do #HarshitRana’s FLYING KISS pose with the trophy for which Harshit was BANNED for a match! 😂😂#KKR #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/koKzdzLkjU — ʙɪᴊᴜ (@jaySrkianX) May 26, 2024

For unversed, KKR pacer Kolkata Knight Riders was fined 60% of his match fee for his 'flying kiss' send-off to Mayank Agarwal during the IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata.

Harshit Rana was fined 100% of his match fee and handed one-match suspension for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct for giving similar send off to Abhishek Porel by gesturing towards Delhi Capitals dug out. KKR pacer was the first player to get suspended for a match in the IPL 2024.