 Video: Shah Rukh Khan Chants 'CSK, CSK' Along With Fans After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final At Chepauk
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Shah Rukh Khan Chants 'CSK, CSK' Along With Fans After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final At Chepauk

Video: Shah Rukh Khan Chants 'CSK, CSK' Along With Fans After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final At Chepauk

After KKR defeated SRH to win the IPL 2024, co-owner Shahrukh Khan took a victory walk at the stadium to celebrate his team's third IPL triumph.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
article-image
SRK joins fans and chants CSK | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan spotted chanting 'CSK' with the fans after his team won the IPL 2024 Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

After KKR defeated SRH to win the IPL 2024, co-owner Shahrukh Khan took a victory walk at the stadium to celebrate his team's third IPL triumph. The Bollywood actor was visibly happy and joyous with Kolkata Knight Riders' dominating performance in the final.

Shahrukh Khan thanked the KKR fans who were present at the Chepauk Stadium to witness the ultimate clash for their support. While walking, SRK heard a section of fans chanting for Chennai Super Kings. Since the IPL Final took place, the fans purposely cheered for CSK.

However, Shahrukh Khan happily joined them and started chanting 'CSK, CSK' along with them. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the IPL 2024 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league stage match in Bengaluru. CSK couldn't qualify for the playoffs after RCB surpassed their NRR after achieving qualification criteria of winning 18 runs or more to book their spot for the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders were clinical across all department as they dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final. Bowlers, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana were too hot to handle as they dismantled SRH's batting line-up, bundling out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

With a target of a mera 114, Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten knock of 54 off 26 balls, along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz's vital contribution of 39 off 32 balls, helped the team chased it down in just 10.3 overs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Shah Rukh Khan Chants 'CSK, CSK' Along With Fans After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final At Chepauk

Video: Shah Rukh Khan Chants 'CSK, CSK' Along With Fans After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final At Chepauk

'Kuch Nahi, Bass Trophy Jeeto': Rahmanullah Gurbaz Reveals His Mother's Message After KKR Win IPL...

'Kuch Nahi, Bass Trophy Jeeto': Rahmanullah Gurbaz Reveals His Mother's Message After KKR Win IPL...

'KKR Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namunkin Hai': Indian Cricket Fraternity Lauds Kolkata Knight Riders...

'KKR Ko Pakadna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namunkin Hai': Indian Cricket Fraternity Lauds Kolkata Knight Riders...

'We've Sacrificed For Each Other': Skipper Shreyas Iyer Pens Emotional Note After KKR Win IPL 2024...

'We've Sacrificed For Each Other': Skipper Shreyas Iyer Pens Emotional Note After KKR Win IPL 2024...

Video: Entire KKR Franchise Signs Off With Harshit Rana’s Infamous ‘Flying Kiss’ Celebration...

Video: Entire KKR Franchise Signs Off With Harshit Rana’s Infamous ‘Flying Kiss’ Celebration...