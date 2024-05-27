Video: Shah Rukh Khan Chants 'CSK, CSK' Along With Fans After KKR Win IPL 2024 Final At Chepauk

SRK joins fans and chants CSK | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan spotted chanting 'CSK' with the fans after his team won the IPL 2024 Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

After KKR defeated SRH to win the IPL 2024, co-owner Shahrukh Khan took a victory walk at the stadium to celebrate his team's third IPL triumph. The Bollywood actor was visibly happy and joyous with Kolkata Knight Riders' dominating performance in the final.

Shahrukh Khan thanked the KKR fans who were present at the Chepauk Stadium to witness the ultimate clash for their support. While walking, SRK heard a section of fans chanting for Chennai Super Kings. Since the IPL Final took place, the fans purposely cheered for CSK.

However, Shahrukh Khan happily joined them and started chanting 'CSK, CSK' along with them. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan chanting "CSK, CSK, CSK" with the fans at Chepauk after the final. 💛 [AKDFA Official Instagram]



- This is beautiful gesture by SRK.pic.twitter.com/EBxfLaWeff — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2024

Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the IPL 2024 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last league stage match in Bengaluru. CSK couldn't qualify for the playoffs after RCB surpassed their NRR after achieving qualification criteria of winning 18 runs or more to book their spot for the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders were clinical across all department as they dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Final. Bowlers, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana were too hot to handle as they dismantled SRH's batting line-up, bundling out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

With a target of a mera 114, Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten knock of 54 off 26 balls, along with Rahmanullah Gurbaz's vital contribution of 39 off 32 balls, helped the team chased it down in just 10.3 overs.