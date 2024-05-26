'Inka Costume Hi Achha Hai': KKR Co-Owner SRK Recalls 'Saddest Moment' In IPL; Video

SRK talks about saddest moment in IPL. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shahrukh Khan has opened up on a sad incident from the franchise's earlier days in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Bollywood actor come superstar recalled how people referred to them as the team only having a good jersey, but lack massively in terms of performance.

The Knight Riders' performance weren't up to the mark in the first 3 seasons, finishing at the bottom of the points table. Their upward trend began from the 4th season when they finished 3rd. The 2012 edition saw the Kolkata-based franchise clinch their first title by defeating the Chennai Super Kings in the final. Two years later, Kolkata won their 2nd crown by overcoming the Punjab Kings in the decider.

EXCLUSIVE CHAT with SRK: Shah Rukh Khan recounts the Kolkata Knight Riders' rise in the IPL, with Gautam Gambhir leading them to two titles! 💜



Speaking to Star Sports, the veteran actor narrated the saddest moment and credited Gautam Gambhir for triggering the franchise's upward trend in IPL.

"I still remember, which was the saddest moment, kisi ne mujhe aise bola 'inka costume hi achha hai, inka game play to achhai hai hi nahi' (someday said to me 'only their playing kit is nice, not their game'). I remember some expert talking this. It used to hurt. To come back with GG. and do this was outstanding. It taught us how to lose but never be losers and never give up hope. Sports teaches you that."

KKR start as overwhelming favourites in IPL 2024 final:

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders will start as overwhelming favourites in IPL 2024 final against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata have already beaten the SunRisers in the league game and Qualifier 1.

The SunRisers reached the final after beating the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 and are aiming to win their 2nd title.