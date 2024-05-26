Video: Shreyas Iyer & Pat Cummins Exchange 'Friendly' Notes Ahead Of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and SRH captain Pat Cummins with the IPL Trophy at the Marina Beach | Credits: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins exchanged a friendly note ahead of the IPL 2024 Final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

KKR and SRH will battle out against each other for the elusive IPL title. Shreyas Iyer-led qualified for the Final after defeating Pat Cummins and his boys in the Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While, the Orange Army booked their spot for the title clash against KKR by defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in Chennai.

Both teams are strong favourites to win the elusive IPL title, given their incredible campaigns in the ongoing IPL season.

Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins' friendly note

Ahead of the ultimate title clash, the Indian Premier League (IPL) released a video on its X handle (formerly Twitter), wherein Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins were heard reading out the friendly notes they had given each other.

The two captains lauded each other's teams for their stellar campaigns this season. Shreyas Iyer reminded Pat Cummins of their defeat in the Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad, but SRH skipper exuded his confidence to give the opponent 'tough time' in the final.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns for the third time in the ongoing IPL season. In their last last two encounters, including Qualifier 1, Shreyas Iyer and his team emerged victorious on both occasions.

KKR and SRH to fight for the ultimate glory

Kolkata Knight Riders finished the league stage as the table toppers with 20 points. The return of Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir as captain and mentor, respectively, witnessed an incredible turnaround as compared to last two seasons.

KKR will be playing the fourth final in their IPL history. They won two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gambhir but missed out on winning the third title after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 Final under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to lift the coveted IPL trophy for the third time to put an end to their 10-year title drought.

Sunrisers Hyderbad, on the other hand, finished their league stage by securing second spot on the points table. The Orange Army has been revolutionized under the captaincy of Pat Cummins by restoring to attacking style of cricket.

SRH are into the final for the third time and aiming for the second title in IPL. The last time the Orange Army clinched the IPL title was in 2016, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru under the leadership of David Warner. Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the the final in 2018 but lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Pat Cummins and boys will look to end their campaign on a high by winning the coveted IPL trophy.