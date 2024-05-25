KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final Weather Forecast: Rain Hits Chennai 24 Hrs Before Summit Clash; But Will It Play Spoilsport On May 26?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the much-anticipated IPL 2024 Final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

The league stage table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders directly made it to the final after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, qualified for the title clash by defeating the winner of Eliminator Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Both teams are strong favourites to win the elusive IPL title, given their incredible campaigns in the ongoing IPL season. Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle out against each to get hold of the coveted trophy.

Kolkata Knight Riders will fight for the third IPL title in their fourth final. KKR lifted IPL trophy twice in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. They reached the final again in 2021 but lost to the four-time champions, Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim for their second IPL title. The last time SRH clinched the IPL title was in 2016, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru under the leadership of David Warner.

Will rain play spoilsport during IPL 2024 Final?

The IPL 2024 title clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad is likely to be a full game as there is no rain forecast for May 26.

Since the IPL 2024 Final will be taking place in the night, the temperature in Chennai is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, as per Accuweather.

Though the possibility of precipitation is just 3%, the cloud cover is anticipated to be 97%.

It rained in the city 24 hours before the title clash on Saturday but that won't be the case on Sunday, unless the weather changes dramatically.

The weather in Chennai has been experiencing high humidity over the last few days, with a temperature of over 30 degrees Celsius during the day as well as night.

During the Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, the weather in Chennai experienced 30 degrees Celsius and the cloud cover was 99%.