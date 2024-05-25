Video: Shreyas Iyer Imitates Sunil Narine’s Bowling Action To Perfection In Nets Ahead Of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final

Shreyas Iyer imitated Sunil Narine's bowling action | Credits: KKR Social media

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer imitates his teammate Sunil Narine's bowling action during the practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 Final against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

KKR will take on SRH in the much-anticipated title clash in Chennai. Shreyas Iyer-led side directly made it to the final after defeating Pat Cummins and his boys in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21.

With five days away from the Final after Qualifier 1, KKR players started to practice hard to ensure no stone is left unturned in their preparation for the final. Amid the practice sessions, the players had fun time as well. In a video shared by KKR on its Instagram handle, Shreyas Iyer was seen imitating Sunil Narine's bowling action to perfection in the nets.

The return of Shreyas Iyer as a skipper has turned the fortunes of the team in the ongoing IPL season. Kolkata Knight Riders finished the league stage as the table toppers with nine wins in their 14 outings and accumulated 20 points. Their final two league stage matches against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals were washed out due to rain in Ahmedabad and Guwahati, respectively.

Shreyas Iyer will look to become the second captain to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to the elusive IPL title.

Sunil Narine on the verge of joining Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson in the elite list

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine has been in a sublime form in the ongoing IPL season. He has been unleashing his firepower at the top-order of the batting line-up and picking crucial wickets.

Narine is on the verge of joining Jacques Kallis and Shane in the elite list. He needed 18 runs to complete 500 runs to become the third all-rounder to achieve this in an single edition edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He might also become the first player to amass 500 runs and pick 15 wickets in a single season of the cash-rich T20 league.

In IPL 2024, Narine has amassed 482 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 37.08 and a strike rate of 179.85 in 15 matches. With the ball, spinner has picked 16 wickets at an average of 22.00 and with an economy rate of 6.90.