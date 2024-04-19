Viral Video: Sam Curran's Lookalike Chants 'Mumbai Cha Raja' At Stands Amid PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Sam Curran's lookalike was spotted in Mullanpur. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran's doppelganger made his presence felt at the Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday amid the clash against the Mumbai Indians. The man named Jake Jeakings posted a clip on his Instagram account as he was spotted cheering Rohit Sharma by saying 'Mumbai cha Raja', with the crowd also getting behind him. Jeakings was donning a PBKS jersey at the venue.

The crowd in Mumbai have showcased their unrelenting support for Rohit Sharma amid the shifting of captaincy responsibilities to Hardik Pandya with the same words 'Mumbai cha Raja' to denote the opener as their skipper. The crowd at almost all the stadiums thus far have booed for Pandya.

Sam Curran ended up captaining the Punjab Kings again as Shikhar Dhawan hadn't been fit.

Mumbai Indians sneak in a nine-run win over the Punjab Kings:

As far as the clash between PBKS and MI goes, the match took place in Mullanpur. The tourists batted well to reach 192-7, headlined by Suryakumar Yadav's 78 off 53 balls. The five-time champions also started well with the ball, taking 4 powerplay wickets as Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee picked up 2 apiece.

However, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh helped PBKS claw their way back by launching an assault. The former's wicket of 61 from 28 deliveries was the turning point of the game as Mumbai prevailed eventually. Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding figures of 4-0-21-3.