Video: Tim David Signals SKY To Take DRS From Dugout, Umpire Sends For Review Despite Sam Curran Protest During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Clash

Mumbai Indians' batter Tim David signalled his teammate Suryakumar Yadav to take Decision Review System (DRS) for the wide ball from the dugout during the IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, April 18

The incident took place in the 15th over when Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh sent down a wide ball delivery to Suryakumar Yadav. The on-field didn't signal it as a wide ball and SKY was hesitant to take the review. However, Tim David, who was sitting in the dugout, asked Suryakumar to take the DRS after watching the replay on the TV as it was wide ball according to him as well as head coach Mark Boucher.

Punjab Kings pacer Sam Curran took up the matter immediately with the on-field umpire but the umpire ignored his protest and send to the third umpire for the wide-ball review. The entire incident went viral on social media.

another incident where umpires supported MI. Tim David singling for DRS after seeing the reply, Sam Curran pointed out but umpire ignored him and asked from third umpire. this is shameful pic.twitter.com/QOS27aLXsr — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 19, 2024

After the review from the third umpire, on-field umpire Vineet Kulkarni signalled the delivery by Arshdeep Singh as a wide ball. Mumbai Indians were 126/2 in 14.5 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav batting on 63. The right-handed batter went on to score 78 off 53 balls before he was dismissed by PBKS skipper Sam Curran.

Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant performance backed by Tilak Verma's vital unbeaten 34 off 18 balls helped Mumbai Indians respectable of 192/7 in 20 overs on the board.

Mumbai Indians managed to defend the total by bundling out Punjab Kings for 183 in 19.1 overs despite Ashutosh Sharma heroics. Ashutosh was taking MI bowlers to the cleaners with terrific batting but his dismissal turned the game around for the visitors. The PBKS middle-order batter's valiant knock of 61 off 28 balls brought the hosts closer to the victory.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the best bowler for Mumbai Indians as he scalped three wickets while conceding just 21 runs with an economy rate of 5.2 in four overs. In the 17th over, Bumrah put a brake on Punjab Kings' run-chase by giving away just three runs.

Apart from Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee too contributed with the ball as he picked three wickets too while Akash Medhwal, skipper Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Gopal took a scalp each.