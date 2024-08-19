 'Vinesh Phogat Hasn't Received Any Money': Wrestler's Husband Debunks Claims Of ₹16 Crore Cash Rewards After Paris 2024 Heroics
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
article-image

Vinesh Phogat's husband Somvir Rathee on Sunday made it very clear that the wrestler has not received any money after her heroics at the Paris Olympics 2024 earlier this month.

Phogat has been promised cash prizes worth ₹16.35 crore in total by various political parties, private companies and businessmen here in India but she hasn't received anything from anyone yet.

Her husband took to social media to reveal the breakup of the cash rewards announced, in response to a tweet from Rashtriya Loktantrik Party president Hanuman Beniwal claiming that they gave ₹21 lakh to Vinesh for her Olympic performance.

"Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies and parties. All of you are our well-wishers, please do not spread false news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values. This is just a means to gain cheap popularity," Rathee tweeted.

Dreams shattered in Paris

Phogat returned home empty-handed after being disqualified from the final of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event for being 100 grams over weight on the morning of the bout.

She was going to become the first Indian female wrestler to clinch at least a silver at the Olympics but her dreams were shattered by the United World Wrestling (UWW) rules.

CAS delivers final blow on Vinesh's hopes

The 29-year-old then appealed against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport but even the CAS rejected her plea after delaying its final verdict thrice in less than a week after the controversy.

A dejected Phogat came back from Paris after the verdict and was left in tears when she was received by hundreds of supporters at the Delhi airport.

She got an even bigger reception at her village in Haryana, where her family welcomed the star like a gold medalist, as promised by her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat.

