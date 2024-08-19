‘He Hasn’t Earned So Much In Life’: Vinesh Phogat Teases Her Brother After Getting Wad Of Cash On Rakhsha Bandhan; VIDEO

Credits: PTI

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat hilariously teased his brother, Harvinder Phogat, after tying him on the occasion of Rakshabandhan Day on Monday, August 19. Phogat returned to India to a grand welcome from the crowd at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Phogat landed in India a day after Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) dismissed her petition for a joint-silver medal following her disqualification from her maiden Olympic gold medal bout as she was weighed 100 grams more than the permissible limit of 50kg, her weight category at the Paris Olympics.

After touching down in Delhi, Vinesh Phogat headed straight to her native village in Balali, where the fellow villagers were awaiting her arrival with great anticipation and warmth. The elders of Balali village felicitated her with a gold medal made by them.

However, Vinesh Phogat returned to her village at the right time as she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother. In a video posted by Press Trust Of India (PTI) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Phogat jokingly said that her brother gave the money that earned in his whole life.

"Mein hogayi almost 30 saal aur peechle saal bhi isne 500 rupaye diye the. Usne apni puri zindagi mein bas itne hi paise kamaaye hain (pointing to wad of cash), aur wo bhi mujhe de diye." Phogat said.

(I am almost 30 years old, and last year too, he gave me 500 rupees. In his entire life, that's all the money he ever earned , and he gave it all to me.)