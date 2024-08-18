 Video: Vinesh Phogat Receives Grand Welcome From Villagers In Balali, Hugs Uncle Mahavir After Her Return From Paris Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Vinesh Phogat Receives Grand Welcome From Villagers In Balali, Hugs Uncle Mahavir After Her Return From Paris Olympics

Video: Vinesh Phogat Receives Grand Welcome From Villagers In Balali, Hugs Uncle Mahavir After Her Return From Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat returned to India just a day after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) dismissed her petition for a joint silver medal following her disqualification from the gold medal match due to overweight issues at Paris Olympics 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was given a grand welcome from the villagers in Balali at Charkhi Dadri district of Haryana on Saturday night, August 17.

Phogat returned to India just a day after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) dismissed her petition for a joint silver medal following her disqualification from the gold medal match due to overweight issues at Paris Olympics 2024.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video Shows 3 Delhi Traffic Cops Dividing Bribe Money Among Themselves; Suspended
Viral Video Shows 3 Delhi Traffic Cops Dividing Bribe Money Among Themselves; Suspended
'Disgusting, Vile': Vivek Agnihotri's Old Tweet On Getting Raped In Nano Resurfaces Amid Kolkata Doctor Case, Netizens SLAM Filmmaker
'Disgusting, Vile': Vivek Agnihotri's Old Tweet On Getting Raped In Nano Resurfaces Amid Kolkata Doctor Case, Netizens SLAM Filmmaker
'Simplify GST To Increase Revenue': IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath
'Simplify GST To Increase Revenue': IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath
Raksha Bandhan 2024 Date, History And Significance
Raksha Bandhan 2024 Date, History And Significance

Despite the heartbreaking end to her Paris Olympics' campaign, emotional Vinesh Phogat received a rousing reception upon her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. She was grandly welcomed by the crowd and her fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who were waiting outside the airport to welcome her.

After arriving in Delhi, Phogat headed straight to her village in Charkhi Dadri district, where she received a grand welcome by a large gathering of villagers. In a video that went viral on social media, the villagers can be gathering around the car where she was sitting atop of it.

In another video, Vinesh Phogat's uncle and former national wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat was seen hugging and blessing her niece as she returned to her village with a grand welcome despite not winning her maiden Olympic medal due to disqualification from the gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics 2024. Mahavir kept his words that Vinesh would be welcomed as a gold medalist.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'BCCI Should Mentor Her': Netizens In Awe Of Young School Girl Imitating Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling...

'BCCI Should Mentor Her': Netizens In Awe Of Young School Girl Imitating Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling...

Video: Rishabh Pant Gets Felicitated By DDCA For T20 WC 2024 Triumph During Opening Ceremony Of...

Video: Rishabh Pant Gets Felicitated By DDCA For T20 WC 2024 Triumph During Opening Ceremony Of...

'Change Has To Begin With Us': Washington Sundar Posts Powerful Message Expressing Concern Over...

'Change Has To Begin With Us': Washington Sundar Posts Powerful Message Expressing Concern Over...

Lalit Upadhyay And Rajkumar Pal Felicitated By UP CM After Winning Bronze As Part Of Indian Hockey...

Lalit Upadhyay And Rajkumar Pal Felicitated By UP CM After Winning Bronze As Part Of Indian Hockey...

Pay ₹4.5 Crore To Get Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Star’s Brand Value Set To Soar After Paris Olympics...

Pay ₹4.5 Crore To Get Neeraj Chopra: Javelin Star’s Brand Value Set To Soar After Paris Olympics...