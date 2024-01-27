Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Sex Trafficking Allegations By Former Female Employee

Vince McMahon resigned from his role at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and his parent company TKO on Saturday after former employee of the WWE levelled a serious allegations against its former chairman and CEO.

Vince McMahon landed in big trouble after Janel Grant claimed that she had to undergo psychological torture and physical abuse while he was serving as CEO of WWE. She also accused former WWE chairman for paying her in order to prevent her from filing a lawsuit against him in Connecticut, USA.

Grant further revealed that Vince McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon agreed to pay her US$ 3 million dollars to keep her sexual relationship under carpet if he signed non-disclosure agreement.

BREAKING NEWS: Vince McMahon has officially resigned from WWE & UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings.



— DEADLINE pic.twitter.com/kJX8fEIhVo — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 27, 2024

It has been reported that Janel Grant worked with WWE from June 2019 until she was fired from the company in March 2022 by Vince McMahon's wife after discovering her relationship.

Meanwhile, Grant already a filed lawsuit against Vince McMahon in Connecticut on Friday, leading to his resignation from his position at WWE and TKO

'Obscene made-up instances': Vince McMahon denies allegations of sexual trafficking

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon vehemently dismissed all the allegations levelled against him former employee, stating it 'lies' and 'obscene made-up instances'. The 78-year-old added that he decided to resign from his post at WWE and TKO out of respect for stakeholders that involved in a building a brand into global powerhouse.

"I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name,” McMahon said.

"However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately." he added.